MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A St. Lawrence County couple is facing added manslaughter charges after a three-year-old boy who they allegedly beat severely died.

Massena Police said that Kayden Flowers died on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. It’s alleged that Flowers died from a beating that he received on Tuesday, November 28, at his home at 16 Francis Street, Lot 44 in Massena.

Flowers’ mother, Kaitlin Cyrus, 23, and her boyfriend, Jovannie Vega, 24, were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment.

The pair was arraigned Thursday in Massena Town Court with the added manslaughter charges after Kayden’s death. They were previously indicted on charges of first-degree and second-degree assault, reckless assault of a child and reckless endangerment.

Vega and Cyrus were remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail following their arrest on Tuesday.