LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police responded to a deadly motor vehicle accident on State Highway 37 on January 28, in the town of Louisville, St. Lawrence County about 160 miles north of Syracuse.

Around 6:02 a.m., after the crash, NYSP began their investigation which showed the crash involved a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus.

“State police can confirm 6 deceased, 1 in critical condition, and 2 seriously injured who were traveling in the express bus. The injured victims were transported to local hospitals,” said New York State Police Troop B.

Previously, State Highway 37 from St. Lawrence County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road was closed, but has since been reopened.

State Police were assisted by St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s department, multiple fire and rescue teams; Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena, and Seaway Valley. The victims were transported to Massena Memorial, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. St. Lawrence County Medical Examiner’s Officer responded to the scene as well.

This investigation is ongoing.