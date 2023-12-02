SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in September, thousands of dollars worth of gifts were stolen out of a warehouse where St. Lucy’s Church keeps gifts for their annual Christmas gift giveaway.

The Syracuse community then stepped up, helping the church raise money on GoFundMe and buy new gifts to give away.

On Saturday morning, Dec. 2, the giveaway officially happened.

Families in need were able to receive Christmas gifts like clothes, toys and household items.

Photos from the giveaway can be seen below: