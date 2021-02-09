St. Margaret’s Elementary School to merge with St. Rose of Lima Elementary School

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After years of declining enrollment and financial woes, two Catholic schools are merging.. St. Margaret’s Elementary School in Mattydale will consolidate with St. Rose of Lima Elementary School in North Syracuse at the end of this school year.

The request was made by the St. Margaret’s parish trustees, the superintendent of schools, and representatives of the Diocese of Syracuse. Bishop Douglas Lucia accepted the recommendation last month. St. Margaret’s will not reopen next school year.