SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Patrick’s Day arrived in Syracuse filled with sunshine and warm temperatures



The sounds on Lowell Avenue on Tipperary Hill would make leprechauns leap.



You don’t need to have a pale complexion and red hair to join in. You just have to know where to go.



And figuring out what your own pot of gold is.





This year, while thinking about the important people in our lives, it is also a time to remember a man that’s giving a special Irish blessing from above.

This is the first Syracuse St. Patrick’s Day without Peter Coleman.



Dennis Coleman said of his father “This year I really think about my father, we’re definitely missing him.”



If you knew Peter Coleman, you know he would be all over Tipperary Hill on his golf cart.

While you won’t see that this year, you will see a community excited to be back together celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on a warm sun-splashed day in Syracuse.