“It’s a little windier than we’d like but we are Syracuse people, we love it anyway.” Laura Crandall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The conditions Saturday morning for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade looked grim, as last nights winter storm carried into the morning.

However, as the sun rose over Clinton Square, so did the spirits of of Central New Yorkers, despite the frigid tempuratures.

The streets were lined with families, like the Crandall’s, who braved the wind and snow to watch the parade.

“Its been great,” Laura Crandall said, “It’s been awesome to have the parade back after all these years.”

The last Syracuse held was back in 2019, and Crandall says it was worth the wait to see how much her kids enjoyed this one.

“Its been great Syracuse did a great job everyone involved did a great job its a special tradition we have a great parade a great community,” Crandall said.

Laura’s daughter Avery, said there was plenty to see.

“There’s been houses, there’s been Irish dancing, there’s been police officers, there’s been fire trucks,” she said.

So with everything to see, Laura said the only thing missing was some warmer weather.

“We cant wait for all the other years to come and hope for better weather.”