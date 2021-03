SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SKY Armory had a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday with a COVID twist.

The space was turned into an Irish Pub for a day.

President and General Manager of SKY Armory Nicole Samolis said in normal years the space holds between 1,400 and 1,800 people.

Seating at the event was socially distanced and less than 50% capacity.