(WSYR-TV) — While our show today was shortened by the announcement of the new coach of the Syracuse Basketball team, Adrian Autry, we are still here to give you the latest of what’s going on in Syracuse. In just 24 hours hundreds of units will be lining up for Syracuse’s Saint Patrick’s Parade, and the fun is already underway in downtown Syracuse. That’s where we’re catching up with our own Tim Fox, who’s there to show us what’s happening downtown.