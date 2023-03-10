SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Warning to all: the Irish, and seasonal Irish will be flocking downtown on March 11 for the annual St. Patrick’s Parade! And to help you out, we’ll give you a layout of the areas to avoid if shamrocks aren’t your thing or you’ve got places to be!

Saturday, March 11

The following streets will be closed for the St. Patrick’s Parade and reopen once the parade has concluded (times are approximate):

8:00 a.m.

South Salina Street, between Fayette and Willow Streets

West Washington Street, between Clinton and Salina Streets

James Street, between Salina and Warren Streets

Erie Boulevard East, between Warren and Salina Streets

East Washington Street, between Warren and Salina Streets

South Clinton Street, between Genesee and Washington Streets

8:15 a.m.

South Salina Street, between Fayette and Adams Streets

East and West Fayette Street, between Warren and Clinton Streets

East and West Jefferson Street, between Warren and Clinton Streets

Harrison Street, between Warren and Salina Streets

West Onondaga Street, between Salina and West Adams Streets

10:00 a.m.

Erie Blvd. West, between Clinton and Van Rensselaer Streets

Tracy Street, between Van Rensselaer and Plum Streets

Leavenworth Street, between Wilkinson Street and Erie Boulevard West

Plum Street, between Park Avenue and Erie Boulevard West

Wilkinson Street, between Barker and Plum Streets

Barker Street, between Wilkinson and Tracy Streets

West Street off-ramps at Erie Boulevard West

West Water Street, between Franklin and Clinton Streets

North and South Franklin Streets, between Washington and Genesee Streets

Directions to get in and around downtown on parade day Saturday, March 11

For those coming downtown, some suggested routes are as follows:

From the West:

Take Route 690 East to the West Street Arterial

Take a left onto West Fayette Street to Franklin Street

Take a right into Armory Square. Take a left for some parking lots and garages close to Clinton Square

From the East:

Take Route 690 West to Townsend Street

To access areas around James Street, Clinton Square and Hanover Square, take a right onto Townsend Street at the bottom of the ramp, take a left onto James Street and follow James Street into downtown

To access areas around City Hall and the State Office Building, take a left onto Townsend Street at the bottom of the ramp, and proceed on Townsend and take a right onto Washington Street

To access areas around Columbus Circle, the Everson Museum of Art, Civic Center, and Oncenter, take a left onto Townsend Street at the bottom of the ramp, proceed on Townsend and take a right onto East Genesee Street and a left onto State Street

From the South:

Take 81 North and exit at Almond Street

To access areas around Columbus Circle, the Everson Museum of Art, Civic Center, and Oncenter, take a left onto Harrison Street and continue west

To access areas around City Hall and the State Office Building, continue on Almond to Washington, take a left onto Washington Street and continue west

From the North:

To access areas around Clinton and Hanover Squares, take Route 81 South to Spencer/Catawba exit

Take a left onto Catawba Street to State Street. Take a right onto State and continue south on State Street to James Street, Erie Blvd

East, Water Street, or Washington Street

To access areas around the Everson, Civic Center, and Oncenter, exit at Harrison Street, bear right onto Harrison and continue west. Or exit Route 81 at Salina Street, take Salina southbound to Willow Street, take a left onto Willow to State and continue south on State Street

For information on the location of various parking garages and lots downtown, visit their website and click “Get Around & Park”.