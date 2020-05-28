St. Rose of Lima prepares for weekend services

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some parishes in the Syracuse Diocese are gearing up to hold public masses this upcoming weekend.

Bishop Douglas Lucia is allowing parishes that are “ready and able” to hold Saturday and Sunday services.

Father Christopher Celentano has spent the past few weeks transforming a parking lot into a new sanctuary of sorts for four separate services this weekend.

“We were out here last week, painting over old lines and we had someone paint new lines so the direction of the cars would be facing the alter,” said Celentano.

Celentano will be on the stage and families will listen to him in their cars on FM radio.

“We ordered an FM transmitter, we had to get PA speakers and we even have a system that will cast to an iOS app,” said Celentano.

But, before they even make it to the parking lot, members of the parish have to sign up on the church’s website.

They also have to have enough masks and hand sanitizer for everyone in the car. They must arrive on time and volunteers will check them in for this very different, but special worship experience.

Being together in worship is like family dinner. I’m Italian and when the cousins got together, there was nothing like that. Even if you call people and take pictures, it’s still not the same as being present. I’m anxious to have people here, but safety is key. Father Christopher Celentano



The parish also has special rules for communion.

Parishioners will have to put masks on and sanitize their hands. When they are directed to get out of their vehicle, they will stand by the driver’s side and the priest will serve them.

