St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival postponed until 2021

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival has been postponed for 2020. The festival is slated to be held June 10-13, 2021.

The festival was originally rescheduled to August of 2020, but has since been postponed.

“We had to make this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and health of our volunteers and guests,” said St. Sophia’s Greek Festival Committee Chairman Peter Lemoniades.

