St. Sophia’s Greek-Fest drive-thru starts on Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re craving some grape leaves and gyros, Friday is your chance! The annual St. Sophia’s Greek Festival, which is normally held in June, had to be postponed because of the pandemic. But organizers are holding a drive-thru festival starting on Friday.

The to-go menu will be limited to select authentic Greek foods and desserts. It is being held at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church on Waring Road in DeWitt.

If you would like to order, the hours on Friday are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday the hours are noon to 7 p.m.

