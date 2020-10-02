St. Sophia’s Greek-Fest To Hold Drive-Thru Event

While there were many events cancelled this summer due to COVID-19, St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Fest has found a new way to continue the tradition.

They will be having a drive-thru event this weekend starting Friday, October 2nd through Sunday October 4th. The to-go menu will be limited to select authentic Greek foods and desserts. It is being held at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church on Waring Road in DeWitt.

If you would like to order, the hours on Friday are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday the hours are noon to 7 p.m.

For more information you can visit, SyracuseGreekFest.com.