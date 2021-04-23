St. Sophia’s Greek Festival in DeWitt to be a drive-thru this year

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival has been planned as a drive-thru event for 2021.

The Greek Food Fest will take place Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13.

There will be an expanded menu of authentic Greek food and desserts and the ability to pre-order for express curbside pickup this year.

Some of the items include gyros, lamb and chicken souvlaki, spanikopita, and more.

“Now our patrons will be able to continue to get a taste of the festival from the safety of their cars with convenient online ordering,” said St. Sophia’s Greek Festival Committee Chairman Peter Lemoniades.

The festival will take place on the church grounds at 325 Waring Road in DeWitt.

More information on the festival can be found on their website.