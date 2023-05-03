SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It will be Koftos and Gyros galore once again at St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival, which celebrates 50 years this summer.

The festival will be held from June 8 to June 11 on the church grounds located at 325 Waring Road in DeWitt.

This year will be marked with special events to celebrate St. Sophia’s 50th annual festival.

Attendees can try a full variety of authentic Greek foods and desserts which loyal festival-goers have come to enjoy over the years.

“We are excited and eager to once again celebrate our Greek culture and heritage with

our community,” said Parish Council President Peter Manolakos.

Not only will there be amazing food but live Greek music and dance performances that will take

place under the outdoor “taverna” tent.

For those 21 and older, specialty Greek wine-tasting classes and seminars on modern Greece will be offered daily as well.

Patrons will also have the chance to learn a Greek dance, take a tour of the church’s iconography project and shop for clothing, jewelry and books in the Greek village marketplace.

St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church has a rich history, founded in 1917, the church is the center of the religious, social and cultural life of its parish and host to every festival for the last 50 years.

To kick off the festival, a special opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 8, with local dignitaries present to commemorate this momentous year.

The event is free to attend and park. Complimentary shuttles are available from neighboring

school parking lots.

More information is available on St. Sophia’s website.