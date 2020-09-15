St. Sophia’s to hold Greek drive-thru food fest in October

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival, which was supposed to happen in June. Now, the festival will take place as a drive-thru Greek food fest at the church in October.
The church, located at 325 Waring Road in DeWitt, will have a to-go menu with select Greek food and desserts. Customers will order from their cars.
“Many patrons have been craving their Greek food since the cancellation of the June Festival. Instead of having to wait until 2021, we will be able to satisfy them with this take-out service,” said St. Sophia’s Greek Festival Committee Chairman Peter Lemoniades.
Festival dates:
- Friday, October 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 3 from 12 to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, October 4 from 12 to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit syracusegreekfest.com.
