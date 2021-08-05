Stabbing and shooting in Syracuse send two to the hospital Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to Upstate Hospital for a shooting with injuries investigation Wednesday where they found a 31-year-old male who was shot in the leg.

Police say the victim is listed in critical condition. The incident was determined to be in the 200 block of Rowland Street.

Syracuse Police then responded to the 900 block of James Street for a stabbing call.

Officers located a 26-year-old male who was stabbed in the arm and leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Both investigations are active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.