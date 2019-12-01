Police investigate stabbing at Apex inside Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened inside Destiny USA’s Apex Entertainment area Saturday night just after 9:30pm.

Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9, there was a fight between two males who fled the area. Their ages have not yet been released.

Police have not located any victims. Surveillance cameras were reviewed where police found the two males fighting, each armed with a knife. At one point during the fight one of the males cuts the other.

Nearby patrons broke up the fight and all parties left the mall.

Police say the fight does not appear to be a random attack. There is no apparent threat to anyone at the mall at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442- 5222.

Stick with NewsChannel 9 for updates to this developing story.