EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department was notified of a stabbing around 3:28 a.m. on April 25, at the Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter.

When police arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed in the upper body several times.

The 49-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital, and is in stable condition.

The suspect, 47-year-old Anthony Cerutti, of Syracuse, was taken into custody without incident.

Cerutti was arrested and charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.