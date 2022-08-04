(UPDATE 8/4/2022 3:45 p.m.) — According to Syracuse Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing in the store Against All Odds located inside Destiny USA on August 4, 2022, around 2 p.m.

Officers found a 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the stomach and was then taken to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police say that a fight took place in the store between multiple men and at one point during the fight, the victim was stabbed.

As the investigation continues, if you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 911 has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that there was a stabbing at Destiny USA on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing was on the first floor near the elevator, 911 verified.

911 says that the Syracuse Police Department and American Medical Response (AMR) Syracuse are responding. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jon Seeber says sheriffs have not been dispatched.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is on-scene and says that the mall has not closed, but there is a police presence near the carousel entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates when they are available.