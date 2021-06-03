Stabbing in Ithaca Thursday morning has one airlifted to hospital

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A stabbing occurred in Ithaca early Thursday morning on the west end of the Commons near the intersection of Cayuga and State Streets., according to officials.

A victim was stabbed which resulted in serious injuries and a significant loss of blood, police say. The victim was able to walk to a nearby gas station where someone called 911.

The suspect had been part of a group of several other subjects, however they fled the area and were gone when officers arrived. Police say the victim was not in a condition to give information regarding the suspect.

The victim was transported via helicopter to a regional hospital for further evaluation.

Due to the significant blood loss, portions of the sidewalk have been closed off so a hazmat cleaning service can clean up the blood. Officials say pedestrians should avoid these areas until the blood is removed.

The investigation is actively underway and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the following means. Anyone can remain anonymous if they wish to do so.