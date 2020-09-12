Stabbing near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor injures 3 early Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police continue to investigate a stabbing that occurred near the Inner Harbor early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of W. Kirkpatrick St. for reports of a large fight just before 1 a.m.

Police say while officers tried dispersing the crowd, they noticed a 34-year-old woman who had suffered a laceration to her arm.

A 28-year-old man was also located with a cut to his face and a 27-year-old man was bleeding from his mouth, according to police.

Everyone involved is expected to survive, and they were either treated for their injuries at the scene or they were brought to a local hospital.

This investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.