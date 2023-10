LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Tompkins County on Tuesday morning.

According to the New York State Police, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 3, just before 5:30 a.m. near Cinema Drive in the village of Lansing.

Police believe there is no threat to the public, and the victim of the stabbing has been transported to a hospital for further care.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call NYS Police at 607-561-7400.