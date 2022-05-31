SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to two stabbings and a motor vehicle collision with a bicycle on the evening of Monday, May 30.

Police first responded to the intersection of Green Street and Lodi Street in Syracuse around 8:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision with injuries call. Police say that a 13-year-old girl was found with head and leg injuries after getting struck while riding a bicycle and was quickly transported to Upstate Hospital in critical condition. Police add that preliminary information suggests that the girl disregarded a traffic control device at the intersection and was hit by a car.

Around 30 minutes later, at 9:21 p.m., Syracuse Police were called to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, police say that they found a 26-year-old man shot in the leg. He was then transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

At 10:49 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to a house on the 100 block of Henderson Street for a stabbing call, where they found a 24-year-old man stabbed in the leg. Police share that the victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The Syracuse Police Department asks that anyone with information call (315) 442-5222.