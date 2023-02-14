SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Officers responded to Crouse Hospital over a stabbing call around 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

Officers found a 24-year-old man unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his midsection.

The victim’s injuries were serious, but he is expected to survive, says SPD.

22-year-old Alfred Danzy, who SPD considered was the suspect of the crime, arrived via private transport at Crouse Hospital. Danzy had a shoulder injury.

“Information was developed that the suspect had stabbed the victim during a dispute prior to arriving at the hospital,” said Lt. Malinowski.

The stabbing incident took place at Brighton Food Market at 204 Brighton Avenue.

Danzy was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.