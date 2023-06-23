LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 3rd, the Village of Liverpool will welcome a new mayor. Democrat Stacy Finney won the seat in the first contested race in the village in 14 years.

Finney grew up in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, but the village is home. She shared what she loves most about it.

“The walkability, hands down. The walkability, being able to walk to restaurants, the library,” Finney explained.

She is is an eighth grade art teacher in the Rome school district. This is her first time running for office. Here’s what she would like to tackle first.

“Making people aware,” Finney added, “Communication, I think is a vital part of any local government. Letting them know what is going on letting them know how to get involved and hearing their ideas and concerns.”

While the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge is in the Town of Salina, the challenges that come with it have an impact on the village.

“The reality is the railroad is not going to change the bridge,” Finney said. “They’re just not going to. They have stated that, it’s never going to happen, as much as we can redirect traffic then I think that’s going to be the best solution.”

Some might not know it, but Finney loves remodeling homes. Her latest project is helping her son turn a school bus into a skoolie, which have a living space.

“By the way it is way harder than a house,” she said about the process.

Her new title, like this hobby is a challenge she is ready to take on.