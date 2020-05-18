Staff at elementary school in Hamburg hold “Reverse Parade”

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at one of the elementary schools in Hamburg did things a little backwards on Sunday.
The teachers and staff from Cloverbank Elementary School held a “Reverse Parade” for students, standing outside will parents and kids drove by.
Teachers called it a good way to have face time with their students and show them just how much they miss them.
