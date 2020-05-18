Interactive Maps

Staff at elementary school in Hamburg hold “Reverse Parade”

Local News
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at one of the elementary schools in Hamburg did things a little backwards on Sunday.

The teachers and staff from Cloverbank Elementary School held a “Reverse Parade” for students, standing outside will parents and kids drove by.

Teachers called it a good way to have face time with their students and show them just how much they miss them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

