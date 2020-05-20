Staff near breaking point at Capitol Region nursing home

(WSYR-TV) — Issues with nursing homes have not been confined to Central New York during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials in the Capitol are dealing with horror stories of their own.

Staff members at the Grand at Barnwell told officials that they are near their breaking point, while the facility reportedly had issues with staffing and communitcations.

Employees are saying that with a coronavirus outbreak there, staff has been even more limited. A nurse said that, in some cases, only two people have been assigned to a 40-person unit.

All this as the facility is facing allegations of unethical and negligent practices toward patients.