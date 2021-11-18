Staffing shortage forces Upstate University Hospital to close about 20% of patient beds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A staffing shortage, including the need for nurses at Upstate University Hospital has forced the facility to close about 20% of its patients’ beds.

The hospital told NewsChannel 9 Thursday that the current number of staffed beds is around 544, down from 668, a reduction of about 20%.

The hospital currently has about 400 open nursing positions and a current total nursing workforce of 1440. NewsChannel 9 has reached out to St. Joseph’s Hospital and Crouse Hospital and are awaiting a response.