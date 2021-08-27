Staffing shortage threatens special Syracuse Police units

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The future of the Gun Violence Suppression Detail, and other special Syracuse Police Department units, may be uncertain as numbers of police officers in the city dwindles.
The president of the Syracuse Police Union says members of the gun squad and other proactive units are going to be reassigned to patrol. Joe Moran called the manpower shortage a full-blown crisis, with call volume high and the number of officers available to respond, continuing to dwindle.
The Syracuse police Department released the following statement on Friday.
“The Syracuse Police Department has been faced with historically low staffing numbers which has left a critically low number of officers working the patrol shifts. Some sections of the uniform bureau had to be temporarily reorganized to increase the amount of patrol officers on the street available to improve officer safety, respond to calls for service, and reduce wait times. In addition, the duties formerly held by these units will be picked up on an overtime or on-call basis. SPD currently has an academy in session with graduation planned for mid-December. The department also plans to hire another academy class in January 2022. The issues facing Syracuse and the SPD are not unique to our community. This is an issue facing our nation. We will continue to make the appropriate adjustments as necessary.”Syracuse Police Department