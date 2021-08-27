Staffing shortage threatens special Syracuse Police units

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The future of the Gun Violence Suppression Detail, and other special Syracuse Police Department units, may be uncertain as numbers of police officers in the city dwindles.

The president of the Syracuse Police Union says members of the gun squad and other proactive units are going to be reassigned to patrol. Joe Moran called the manpower shortage a full-blown crisis, with call volume high and the number of officers available to respond, continuing to dwindle.

The Syracuse police Department released the following statement on Friday.