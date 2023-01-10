VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Standup comedian and film actor, Dane Cook, will be performing at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in his only scheduled show in New York on Sunday, April 16.

The show is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards Members on Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. and general on-sale Friday, January 13 same time.

Tickets for the show start at $59 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877-833-SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.

Cook has released several comedy albums, including Dane Cook Above it All, the #1 2022 comedy album in the world, as well as, Harmful If Swallowed, Retaliation, and an HBO special that became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years and went platinum, Vicious Circle.

He’s also been in multiple movies including Good Luck Chuck, Employee of the Month, American Exit and TV shows Maybe This Time, Next Caller and Workaholics.