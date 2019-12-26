Starbucks offering free tall espresso drinks at select locations until 2020

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Need a “pick me up” after the holidays? Starbucks has the cure.
The coffee giant doesn’t want the holidays to end, so select locations are hosting “pop-up parties” through the end of the year.
Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. The deal is good for seasonal drinks like peppermint mochas, and other year-round favorites.
The locations will change, so Starbucks has a website to help. The offer ends December 31.
