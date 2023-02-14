SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has certainly been a rise in interest in what’s floating over our heads.

Tuesday evening it’s the Starlink Satellite Chain.

When and where?

According to this tracking website, the chain of satellites will be clearly visible at 6:31 p.m.

The satellites will appear in the western sky and move east through the sky moving just about straight up overhead in the sky.

The satellites will remain visible for five minutes.

What are the Starlink satellites?

According to the website they are a string of satellites orbiting the earth, providing satellite internet connection in remote and rural locations across the globe.

The satellites are owned and operated by SpaceX.