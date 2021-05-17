Starship featuring Mickey Thomas to perform at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will bring their top ‘80s hits and more to the Great New York State Fair on Thursday, September 2.

The group will perform as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival, free with fair admission.

Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Sara,” “We Built This City,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” as well as Thomas’s lead vocal on Elvin Bishop’s classic blues-rock hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

The group joins a lineup of over 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in the country.

Previously announced shows include:

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Based on current state guidance, fair organizers say that there will be limited attendance at the concerts.