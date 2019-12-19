Starting Jan. 1, NYS expands insurance coverage for IVF

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting a family isn’t easy for everyone. More and more women are facing infertility issues and the costs associated with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) can cost thousands of dollars.

But starting January 1, 2020, a new law in New York State will help break down economic barriers mandating that large group insurance providers cover IVF services, which can be costly – sometimes upwards of $15,000.

In 2016, Kate Ingram’s struggle with infertility began.

“It was just an emotional roller coaster of struggling and it really creates a rough environment at home too because you want this so bad and you can’t be successful,” Ingram said.

She got a frozen embryo transfer and had to start costly medications and treatments. Her emotional rollercoaster — now filled with even more twists and turns.

“Every day, you have to give yourself two shots in the belly and one in the backside and oral and vaginal medications. It’s a lot of medications,” Ingram said.

Fortunately for her, the cost at CNY Fertility Center is one of the lowest in the country. But for most, procedures and medications can cost thousands of dollars. Currently, in New York State, the law does not require coverage for in-vitro fertilization, or fertility preservation.

But starting January 1, 2020 in New York State, large group health plans that serve more than 100 people must cover three cycles of IVF and prescription drugs related to IVF services. Here’s a breakdown.

“We at CNY Fertility have been a major push in all of this going to legislators for a number of years and trying to talk about this and help them construct this and pushing for it because we think its important,” said Dr. Robert Kiltz, Founder of CNY Fertility Center.

Additionally, individual, small and large group health plans will be required to cover fertility preservation services, like egg or sperm freezing, for people like cancer patients, whose medical treatment can make them infertile.

“Infertility is just another disease that people are suffering from and the foundation of life is building a family, so coverage for infertility services and IVF is important for everyone,” Dr. Kiltz said.

Kate Ingram found out just how important, on March 16, 2019.

“It’s a different kind of a bond when you have to work so hard for that baby and give yourself so many shots everyday and so many medications and every uncomfortable moment and bruise, every needle is totally worth it,” said Ingram.

