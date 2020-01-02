Starting the new year on a high note: Baldwinsville Marching Bees making history at 2020 Rose Parade

PASADENA, C.A. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the moment the Baldwinsville Marching Bees have been waiting and working hard for. The sights and sounds of the Bees filled the streets of Pasadena, CA at the 2020 Rose Parade New Year’s Day.

As the first few bands made their way down Colorado Boulevard, the Baldwinsville community waited anxiously for the Bees’ big debut. Many of them, cheering the band on from the Pizza Man’s special watch-party.

“It’s awesome. It’s a lifetime experience for those kids, the parents and the community. It’s just something that puts us on the map and just shows what we’re about,” said Jimmy Delia, Owner of Pizza Man in Baldwinsville.

“It makes me feel happy to know that we are so highly regarded in this area and in this community and more and more, this country because this is something that is incredibly special,” said Jeremy Bossert, a former Marching Bee.

















The Marching Bees were 1 of only 20 bands selected to perform at the Rose Parade. They’re the first band from New York State to make an appearance at the parade in more than 20 years!

“I think just to be there is quite an honor. They’re probably having the experience of the lifetime,” said Jordan Hayes, a former Marching Bee.

The Bees were 33rd in line for the parade and performed “The Heart of Rock and Roll” by Huey Lewis and the News for millions around the world to see and hear.

“It was awesome, a dream come true. It was obviously really long and hot, but the crowds were really into us and it was a lot of fun,” said Casey Vanderstouw, Band Director.

Most of the Bees said that even though the parade was long and much of it was uphill, the experience exceeded their expectations.

“It was surreal. It felt like a dream, it didn’t feel real but we kept going. It was really awesome,” said Cadence Vanderstouw, band member.

“It was absolutely amazing. This is the biggest parade in the entire country, it’s shown to the entire world and it’s so cool for us to be a part of that especially in our senior year and have that as a memory as we graduate,” said Ella Smith, section guard leader.

Whether those fans were on the sidelines at the parade or right here in Central New York, the Baldwinsville community has a sense of pride that’ll carry on forever.

“You get that same feeling from the crowd just roaring for you and you get so happy to see other people smile and you know that you’re making all those other people smile and you just feel really nice doing it, especially when almost the entire world is watching,” said Michaela Ginsburg, band member.

The band plans on returning to Baldwinsville on Friday.

For those that were hoping to see the Baldwinsville Marching Bees during NewsChannel 9’s coverage of the 2020 Rose Parade Wednesday morning, a production crew not associated with NewsChannel 9 decided not to show the Bees, and we apologize for this inconvenience, but it was not in NewsChannel 9’s control.

