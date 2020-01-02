State Assembly Minority Leader facing DWI charges

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb is facing DWI charges. He is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Eve.
The charges come after Kolb released a statement in early December urging people to drive sober and consider others on the road and to take advantage of ride-sharing options.
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found Kolb inside his state-issued car in a ditch near his home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Kolb was taken into custody and charged with unsafe turn and driving while intoxicated.
The Ontario County District Attorney says a special prosecutor will be assigned to the case and a judge will be appointed from outside the county.
No one was hurt in the crash. Kolb is due in the Town of Victor court at a later date.
Kolb released a statement on Wednesday, calling the incident a terrible lapse in judgment.
