SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Attorney General Letitia James was in Syracuse Wednesday and spent part of her visit leading a discussion of teenagers about how to fix gun violence in their neighborhoods.

NewsChannel 9 was the only news organization allowed in the room.

AG James asked the youth group gathered at the Salt City Market why they think can be done to stop gun violence.

Their responses resulted in a complicated combination of boredom, drugs, education, relationships with police, mental health, and being traumatized by their lives around them.

Since nobody raised their hand when asked if they were interested in becoming a police officer, AG James encouraged them to consider it, saying the change they seek might be best made from within an organization.

James says until there are no more deaths, resources need to go to more job opportunities, more community center activities, and more educational opportunities.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Common Council President Helen Hudson, Common Councilors Chol Majok, Resheada Caldwell and Latoya Allen, and Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn were all in attendance.