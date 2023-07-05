SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office confirms to NewsChannel 9 its Office of Special Investigations is conducting a “preliminary assessment” of the self-inflicted gunshot death of a man on the city’s northside Tuesday night.

The department says it will notify the public if it decides to open a formal investigation.

The preliminary assessment will determine if the man’s death could have been caused by an of the officers’ actions, either by the chase or something done or said during the chase.

As of 2021, the State Attorney General’s Office investigates any civilian death if caused by an officer’s action or inaction.

Before that, under a lesser broad policy, the AG would get involved if an officer caused the death of an unarmed civilian.

Police say the man, in his 20s, shot himself during the chase. Officer pursued him after seeing him fire his gun near Park Street.

After the man was shot, officers rushed to chase after the man with the gun when he apparently fell and shot himself, Syracuse Police confirm.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from the injury, police said. Officers recovered the gun that the suspect used on himself on the scene.

According to police, no shots were fired by any of the officers on the scene.