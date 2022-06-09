(WSYR-TV) — An $84.2 million Thruway improvement project has begun.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that pavement will be reconstructed on a five-mile section, ramps will be redone, two bridges will be rehabilitated and one other replaced. The project is being done by Harrison & Burrowes Bridge Constructors, Inc. of Glenmont, N.Y. and is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

“This infrastructure investment project on the Thruway in Onondaga County addresses aging infrastructure and further enhances the safety and reliability of our transportation system in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in infrastructure projects is essential to maintaining a modern and efficient roadway that connects our communities and transportation networks across the state. By strengthening our infrastructure through projects like these, New York is on the road toward becoming more efficient, competitive and prosperous.”

Around five miles between exit 37 to exit 39 will have its lanes in both directions reconstructed. The state says all traffic on I-90 has been shifted to the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are worked on. In the Fall of 2022, traffic will flip to the eastbound lanes while the westbound lanes are reconstructed.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “One of the most important responsibilities of government is to provide safe and reliable infrastructure for our residents and Onondaga County has a proud track record of doing just that. Just as important is having partners who share that commitment. Thank you to New York State and the Thruway Authority for this latest investment into our community.”

The project also includes:

The rehabilitation of the Onondaga Parkway bridge over I-90 (milepost 287.11)

The Onondaga Lake Outlet bridge over I-90 (milepost 287.25)

The replacement of the CSX Railroad bridge over I-90 (milepost 288.13)

Exit 39 (Syracuse – Fulton – I-690 – NY Route 690) ramp will be reconstructed

Pavement repairs will be completed at exit 38 (Syracuse – Liverpool – County Route 57)

Numerous safety upgrades include wider shoulders, new guiderails, new signage, reflective line striping for enhanced safety, drainage improvements and the installation of living snow fence are also included in the project.

The state also wants to remind drivers that fines are doubled in construction zones. For up-to-date travel information drivers can download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app.