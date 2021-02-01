State budget proposal adds more money for education

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just two months ago, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo warned school districts that state aid for education could be cut by 20% if the federal government didn’t release more aid. Some districts planned for or went ahead with layoffs.

“We can go back to 2009 when there were about 30,000 educators laid off from the state during the great recession and it was horrible. It had a horrible impact on schools communities,” said Andy Pallotta, President of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), the state’s largest teachers union.

Over the summer, big cities like Albany and Schenectady went through with those layoffs, and Pallotta watched in agony. But the financial picture for the state looks a lot better than everyone thought. Now, union members are focused on the future.

“I know we have enough problems that we can think about just for today, but let’s think about next year, if we don’t get all of this federal money, will the state be able to keep schools funded,” Pallotta said.

New York schools are getting an extra $2.1 billion from the state and $4 billion from the federal government. But with the state carrying a debt of at least $15 billion, Pallotta worries that same money wont be here for the next budget.

To make up for lost revenue, NYSUT launched a campaign to tax the “ultra wealthy.”

“And we’re not talking about the middle class. We’re not talking about working class people. We’re talking about starting at $5 million a year in income,” Pallotta said.

But many, including the governor, are are not on board.

“My concern is first of all, with a millionaire’s tax, it doesn’t raise that much revenue. So it’s not going to solve our fiscal budget problems or constraints that we have,” said Assembly Minority Leader, William Barclay. “And it’ll just chase those high earners out of the state that we already rely on very heavily to fund state operations.”

Barclay suggests the state should attempt to better distribute funding to needy school districts, versus giving more to wealthy districts. But to do that, Pallotta says that money needs to come from somewhere.

“We need something going into the future to fund these schools,” Pallotta said.

The budget is not finalized just yet. The governor only made his proposal last week. Now, the legislature will review it and then, it’s normally voted on by April 1.