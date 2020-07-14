State Dept. of Health, troopers enforce travel advisory at Syracuse Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People flying from some states to Syracuse will be greeted by more people than just the family members picking them up.

Tuesday, the State Department of Health began enforcing a new order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that threatens a $2,000 penalty against people coming from certain states who don’t share their contact information.

Outside gates for fights arriving from applicable states, travelers say they were met by health staff members who had them fill out a form.

For those who didn’t comply, state troopers were patrolling the airport.

The contact information will be used to enforce the governor’s travel advisory, which requires people coming from COVID-19-infected states from quarantining for 14 days upon entry to New York.

Families of flyers at the Syracuse Airport Tuesday weren’t entirely sure what the quarantine entailed, but can find answers on the State Department of Health’s website.

The State Department of Health defines quarantine as the following:

Separate quarters with separate bathroom facilities for each individual or family group. Access to a sink with soap and water and paper towels is needed.

The contact must have a way to self-quarantine from household members as soon as fever or other symptoms develop, in a separate room. There must be a door that separates it from the rest of the living area and has its own bathroom. Given that an exposed individual might become ill while sleeping, the exposed individual must sleep in a separate bedroom from household members.

Cleaning supplies, e.g. household cleaning wipes, must be provided in any shared bathroom.

If an individual sharing a bathroom becomes symptomatic, all others sharing the bathroom will be considered exposed persons until the symptomatic individual is appropriately evaluated and cleared.

Food must be delivered to the individual’s quarters.

Quarters must have a supply of face masks for individuals to put on if they become symptomatic.

Garbage must be bagged and left outside by the door of each of the quarters for routine pick up. Special handling is not required.

Individuals should self-monitor for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 daily throughout the duration of the quarantine period.

