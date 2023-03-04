SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle over the future of I-81 shows no signs of slowing down.

The New York State Department of Transportation has formally appealed a court ruling on the I-81 viaduct project.

The papers, filed Friday, March 3, in State Supreme Court, ask that a decision handed down by an Onondaga County State Supreme Court judge in February, be overruled.

That decision said the DOT could move forward with all contracts and much of the work associated with the Community Grid project, but ruled the 81 viaduct can not come down until a new environmental review is completed.

This all stems from a lawsuit filed last September by the the group Renew 81 For All, which aims to keep the community grid from being built.