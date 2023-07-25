TOWN OF SALINA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation (DOT) has revised its plans for the Onondaga Lake Parkway, while continuing efforts to cut down on bridge strikes.

The DOT said there will no longer be a lane reduction for the entire stretch of the parkway. Traffic will be cut down to one lane in each direction, but only as you approach the railroad bridge.

David Smith, Program Director with the DOT, said this is a change that they can quickly make without making any structural changes to the bridge.

They also believe this will help gain truck drivers’ attention to make them realize they will not be able to fit underneath the bridge. The State DOT expects this to be a 1,200 foot stretch on either side of the bridge. This is only about a quarter of the parkway that will be reduced in lanes.

If you are driving through here, you would essentially merge into one lane as you approach the bridge, just like you would in a construction zone, and once you pass the bridge, traffic would expand back into two lanes. Smith said this change will minimally impact commute time for drivers.

“It’s obviously not a good thing for the truck drivers himself or herself and it’s certainly not a good thing for the 22,000 cars a day that use the parkway as well. The worse thing that could happen is a more severe accident with injuries and we want to do what we can to prevent that. Unfortunately, if it does cost a few seconds for our everyday user, that’s the cost we have to bear at the current time in order to make these quick changes to the parkway, that will hopefully make a difference with these trucks,” David Smith said.

Work on the lanes is expected to begin this summer, although an exact date has not been set yet.