State Elections Commissioners calling for April 28 Primary to be postponed

(WSYR-TV) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Elections Commissioners are calling for the April 28 Democratic Presidential Primary to be postponed to June 23.
They also want to increase the use of absentee voting and allow greater flexibility to administer the elections in June.
NewsChannel 9 was told that was the result of an overwhelming bipartisan vote of commissioners representing New York State’s counties.
