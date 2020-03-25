Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
State Elections Commissioners calling for April 28 Primary to be postponed

Posted: / Updated:

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(WSYR-TV) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Elections Commissioners are calling for the April 28 Democratic Presidential Primary to be postponed to June 23.

They also want to increase the use of absentee voting and allow greater flexibility to administer the elections in June.

NewsChannel 9 was told that was the result of an overwhelming bipartisan vote of commissioners representing New York State’s counties.

