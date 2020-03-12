State Fair cancelling all major events through the end of March

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Fair Director Troy Waffner says any event scheduled in March that will be attended by more than 500 people is cancelled.
In an announcement late Thursday, Waffner says the action was made to comply with Governor
Andrew Cuomo’s order banning all public gatherings of more than 500 people.
Waffner says fair staff is working with event organizers to either reschedule their dates or provide full refunds.
“Our first and most important priority is to safeguard the health of everyone who visits the Fairgrounds and we will continue to take all necessary actions in order to achieve that goal,” said Waffner.
Some events cancelled include the Motorsports Expo and the Home and Garden Show.
