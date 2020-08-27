State Fair Food Take Out With An International Twist

While this week would be the New York State Fair, a group of ladies from the Salt City Market is making sure you can get your fair food fix.

The Salt City Market State Fair Take Out was spearheaded by minority women owned businesses. The collaboration includes seven businesses; Blend Theory, Cake Bar, Erma’s Island, Firecracker Thai Kitchen, Mamma Hai, Small Mountain Za’atar

and Yard Greens Catering serving up some fair foods with an international twist.

You can pre-order through Friday August 28th and pickups will be taking place on Sunday August 30 from 1-5 pm at the With Love, Restaurant on 435N. Salina Street in Syracuse. You can visit, FirecrackerSYR.square.site for more information and