State Fair Food Take Out With An International Twist

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

While this week would be the New York State Fair, a group of ladies from the Salt City Market is making sure you can get your fair food fix.

The Salt City Market State Fair Take Out was spearheaded by minority women owned businesses. The collaboration includes seven businesses; Blend Theory, Cake Bar, Erma’s Island, Firecracker Thai Kitchen, Mamma Hai, Small Mountain Za’atar 
and Yard Greens Catering serving up some fair foods with an international twist. 

You can pre-order through Friday August 28th and pickups will be taking place on Sunday August 30 from 1-5 pm at the With Love, Restaurant on 435N. Salina Street in Syracuse.  You can visit, FirecrackerSYR.square.site for more information and  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected