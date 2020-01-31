State Fair working to ease concerns of county fair organizers, whose events will overlap with new 18-day schedule

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers of the New York State Fair welcomed organizers of nine county fairs from across New York State for a meeting Friday to discuss their concerns about the new 18-day State Fair.

The Buffalo area’s Erie County Fair, which runs from August 12-23, will overlap with the New York State Fair’s new 18-day format by three days.

That triggered worries for fair organizers who might lose food or entertainment vendors who want to get to the New York State Fair.

Since the state and county fairs both focus on agriculture, a primary concern was over the agricultural exhibits by 4-H youth members who’d have to be two places at once.

Friday, the State Fair agreed to allow the 4-H kids to finish the Erie County Fair and go without them for the first five days.

State Fair Director Troy Waffner says he and his team will need to get creative to fill the void of the 4-H exhibits.

Waffer also says food and entertainment vendors, who participate in the Erie County Fair, will be allowed to join the State Fair late, on a case-by-case basis.

The State Fair made it clear it supports county fairs and will continue to work together to make sure all events are successful.

