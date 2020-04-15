State, federal governments release differing messages on reopening the economy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A big rift is forming between the states and the White House over when to reopen the economy and who has the authority to do so.

Who’s in charge of reopening the economy in New York and neighboring states, too? Pres. Donald Trump said it’s his call, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other Northeast leaders said it’s a state’s right.

Trump said he wants the country and open and a return to “normal life,” but some governors are developing their own plans to reopen at their own pace. The differing messages is causing some disagreement.

“We will soon finalize new and very important deadlines to give Governors the information they need to start safely opening their states,” the president said.

Trump criticized democrat governors, including Governor Cuomo after several northeastern states joined together to form their own multi state council to come up with a regional reopening strategy.

In a tweet, the President said:

“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”

“The President said last night that he has total authority for determining how and when states reopen,” Cuomo said in his daily press briefing Tuesday. “That is not an accurate statement in my opinion.”

Cuomo maintains the “federal, state relationship is central to our democracy.”

“I put my hand out in total partnership and cooperation with the President,” he said. “If he wants a fight, he’s not going to get it from me. Period. This is going to take us working together.”

During a press briefing, the Governor was asked why he went on multiple network television shows this morning talking about the issue.

“The statement that he has total authority over the states and the nation cannot go uncorrected,” he responded.

The Governor said that unless the President suggested the state do something that would endanger the health or welfare of people in the state, he said he’s willing to work together.