State guidelines require Destiny USA to cut capacity in half

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced malls in New York State can reopen on Friday, state guidelines by which the malls have to abide by were released, and Destiny USA will not be at full capacity when it reopens.

Destiny USA has committed to reopening Friday and it’s not clear if the newly-detailed guidelines will affect those plans.

In addition to the expected social distancing and mask requirements, malls must cut the combined capacity of staff and shoppers by 50% and close common seating areas such as the food court.

The guidelines were put in writing, and they include the governor’s requirement of a certain-grade air filter.

Wednesday, the Governor said malls must install MERV-11 filters at a minimum, but the guidelines now require the highest-grade MERV filter the building’s current HVAC system will allow.

Also on Wednesday, Destiny USA managers committed to meeting the standard of MERV-11, as they understood it from Governor Cuomo.

The guidelines read: “Malls must submit such documentation to DOH for review and approval to operate at a lesser filtration rating of MERV-11 or MERV-12 with additional ventilation and air filtration mitigation protocols.”

Screening mall workers, but not customers, for COVID-19 symptoms will also be required by the state.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.